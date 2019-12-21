Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

ALL is set for the Sjava Live in Concert taking place tomorrow with the South African artiste ready to serenade fans in Bulawayo for the first time at BAC Leisure.

The event which is promising to be a hit will be held outdoors as the organisers are anticipating to attract a huge crowd.

Event organiser, Mduduzi “Mdu” Mdlongwa of 3D Events said all is in place with Sjava expected in the city tomorrow.

“We’re expecting people to come in their numbers so we’ll be staging the event outdoors to accommodate as many people,” said Mdu.

He said Sjava will be supported by Mzoe 7, Asaph and Cal Vin as well as 3D Family DJs.

Freeman of the Ngaibake hit will also grace the event. Commeting on his performance, Freeman said: “Apart from my song Ngaibake doing well locally, I’m happy to have been recognised by the show’s organisers who gave me the platform to share the stage with one of Africa’s music giants, Sjava.

“This show will be more like a learning curve for me,” said Freeman.

Mdu who has organised a series events for the festive season, among them Da Capo, Freddie Gwala and the recently held DJ Zinhle concert said: “Bulawayo is a cosmopolitan city so since we have diverse people coming down from all over the world for holidays, we decided to have diverse shows to cater for their varying tastes.” — @waynecas