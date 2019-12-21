Mthabisi Tshuma and Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporters

CHRISTMAS Day is just four days away and people around Bulawayo had different things to say about how they will be spending their festive holiday up to New Year.

Some who spoke to this publication were excited about the holiday, a commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ, while others said there is nothing much to celebrate as it is business as usual.

Collen Nkomo, a vendor who sells vegetables and fruits said he would have loved to spend quality time with his family but unfortunately, he will be working as this is the period he makes the most money.

“For me, the festive season is just like any other day at work. What I’m excited about though is that my business will be thriving as people will be flocking into town meaning more business.

“However, I’d have preferred to spend this time with my family, but I have to put bread on the table,” said Nkomo.

At Old Renkini Bus Terminus, one Mbongeni Nkobe who was heading to Kafusi in Gwanda for the holidays and was boarding a Green Horse bus said: “I’m travelling to be with family as we’ll celebrate our Christmas together. We’re having a reunion party which I’m definitely looking forward to.

“Thereafter, we’ll go to the fields.”

A homeless kid on the streets of Bulawayo who cannot be named said he was looking forward to Christmas Day as it is a special day. He urged people to remember homeless kids who have no families to celebrate with during this time.

“I just want to get some food and clothes this Christmas so that I can eat and keep myself warm. My friend and I are looking forward to Christmas Day as we’re all excited as people help us more during this time,” he said.

Willian Kasuku, a teenager was hyped up about the festive season saying he will be living his life to the fullest with his friends since he turned 18 this year. He said he wants to experience things he would not do as an underage.

“I turned 18 this year and this is the time I get to go to places I wasn’t able to when I was still under age. This is the time I get to join my older friends since I’m of legal age as we plan to enjoy ourselves this festive season,” said an excited Kasuku.

Sixteen-year-old James Mpofu who is waiting for his Cambridge O’Level exam results said he loves the December holiday as he gets to see his relatives from abroad.

“December is always an exciting period as I get to see my relatives from the UK, South Africa and New Zealand. My brother, Gobbert from New Zealand is already in town and everyone is excited to see him as well as my sister Tafadzwa. I’m also looking forward to seeing other family members at a wedding we’re attending this weekend.

“This alone is good for me as it’s nice to see the family united and happy,” said James.

A 10-year-old from Nkulumane named Tiffany Siziba was excited as she said she was looking forward to getting presents, new clothes and posing for a picture with Santa Claus.

“I’m always excited about Christmas and New Year as I always get presents and new clothes every year. This Christmas, I am going to meet Santa and take pictures with him and also get presents from him,” said the excited Siziba.

An old lady from Cowdray Park identified as MaKhumalo said since this is a time of giving, she takes this period as one for thanksgiving.

“I’ve lived for a long time and I’m happy to see another Christmas and New Year hopefully. This time is about giving and spreading love out there and not to be on the receiving end so I’ll ensure I continue spreading love,” said MaKhumalo.

For others, Christmas is a time for them to thank God for saving them through His Son Jesus. An elderly man from Nketa 7, Nkululeko Mvundla said: “This is the time when Jesus was born so I’ll spend my time thanking God for saving me through His Son Jesus. Also, as we’ll be going into the New Year, this is the time I’ll be praying to my God to take me into 2020 safely.” – @mthabisi_mthire/@waynecas