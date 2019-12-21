Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

FOOTBALL enthusiast Richard Chieza will officially launch the Thandanani Pumula Soccer Academy tomorrow at Pumula North Ground.

Chieza, who is the chairman of the soccer academy said his organisation will coach and train players aged six to 18 years.

He and several coaches will spearhead the development of soccer at the grassroots level with the basic drills of football that is passing, dribbling and shooting, among others.

“We aim to develop soccer at junior and senior level, young players that will change the game soon at local or even international level. Our goal also is to develop first-team players. We want to groom football talent at a young age so that it does not go to waste,” Chieza said.

The academy will be operational in Pumula North and seeks to attract boys and girls around Bulawayo who want to develop their football.

The academy will have their first taste of football tomorrow as they will face Young Flying Stars Soccer Academy (YFSSA). YFSSA is another soccer academy which trains youth in the country, founded by former Shabanie Mine and Railstars right-winger, Collen Nyambiya.

Grassroots development is usually an integral part of any sporting country, as it gives the young players a chance to learn the game and preparing them for the demands of the top-flight game.

The likes of YFSSA, Aces Youth Soccer Academy, Bantu Rovers, to mention but a few, are some of the academies still pushing for the development of young players in Zimbabwe.