Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FOOTBALL legends Zenzo Moyo and Ronald ‘Gidiza’ Sibanda will be guests of honour at the inaugural Abanqobi Investments-sponsored soccer tournament to be held today at Lochard, Insiza District.

The duo will be joined by former Railstars, Njube Sundowns, Highlanders and Dynamos utility player Danisa Phiri as well as ex-Amazulu and Monomotapa defender Voster Chitemu.

Prince Msipha, a spokesperson for Abanqobi Investments, a Bulawayo based company that is into construction and security, said the tournament is meant to celebrate the festive season and give back to the community.

He said four teams, hosts Young Stars, Green Swallows, Green Mambas and 12 Stars will compete in the football competition.

“We were approached by Young Stars FC, a local team to sponsor a tournament to celebrate the festive holidays as well as give a platform to youngsters to compete. This is our way of celebrating where we come from and give back to the youngsters who look at us for inspiration. We’ve invited former footballers who we believe will give life skills tips to the players,” said Msipha.

The winners of the tournament will get a playing kit, trophy and medals.

Moses Tshuma, Young Stars coach said: “We’re grateful to the sponsors for staging this tournament. When we approached them, they didn’t hesitate to bankroll the tournament meant to give youngsters a platform to shine and celebrate the holidays.

‘‘Hopefully, the boys will see value playing at this tournament.”

Individual accolades for the best goalkeeper, best defender and top goal scorer have been secured.

Meanwhile, four teams, Combo Village 4, Lochard, Combo Village 6 and 7 will compete in the netball tournament that will run simultaneously with the men’s football competition. – @ZililoR