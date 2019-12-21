Sports Reporter

THE Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation has revealed there are several initiatives underway expected to ensure there are long-term strategies and structures that will lead towards the growth of sport in the country.

Minister Kirsty Coventry yesterday had a ground-breaking interactive meeting with the Zimbabwe Newspapers Group sports editors and journalists at Herald House.

She took time to share some of the work the Ministry is undertaking to change the landscape of sport for the better.

The Ministry is working on a national strategy, together with the Sports Commission, which will allow for long-term planning, development of athletes and national associations for the country to get medals at international events such as the Olympics.

“So, what we are working on right now, through the Sport and Recreation Commission, is our national strategy,’’ Coventry said.

‘‘There has never really been a national strategy for sport and, for sport in terms of high performance, as well as development and grassroots.

“Right now, we tend to, anytime there is a new Sport Minister coming in, that Minister, obviously, wants to put their stamp on things and there has never really been consistency.

“One of my biggest goals is I don’t know how long I may, or may not be, in this role but what I would try and achieve is a platform and a structure that doesn’t get changed every time when head of the ministry is changed.

“A sport strategy, if we are looking at wanting to win international events, win Olympic gold medals, takes at least eight to 10 years.

‘‘One of my biggest goals is to figure out how I can put a structure in place that no matter who is leading this ministry those strategies, and those structures, will continue working.

‘‘Obviously, they can be adapted but the goal of where our national associations are going, our athletes are going, for athletes also to be encouraged they have to see that there is a pathway.’’

Part of the national strategy is to create a tier system which will put national associations into different categories.

Coventry also highlighted the need for good corporate governance and professionalism by national sport associations.

She noted some associations were being run by parents who were just passionate about sport. The Ministry has also engaged the Ministry of Public Works and Local Government to come up with a solution to the challenge of facilities.

They have developed a concept paper to request taking over management of sports facilities to make it easy for athletes and national teams to access those facilities.

She had a frank conversation with the journalists on the need for the media to play its role in promoting sport.

Also in attendance was Zimbabwe Newspapers Group chairman Tommy Sithole, one of the country’s leading sports administrators, and chief executive, Pikirayi Deketeke.