Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

This year’s Miss Tourism Zimbabwe beauty contest will only be held after all the models who were involved in an accident during their bootcamp in the Eastern Highlands last week, have fully recovered.

This was said by the pageant’s licence holder Sarah Mpofu who was also injured in the accident.

Nine models were injured after a bus that was ferrying them from Nyanga to Eden Lodge in Vumba – where they were scheduled to spend the night after the day’s activities – developed a mechanical fault and veered of the road.

She said out of the nine models that were admitted to hospital, eight have been discharged.

“Only one model is left in hospital and she was transferred from Mutare to Gweru, her home town. She’s receiving physiotherapy there,” said Mpofu.

The modelling veteran said it would be insensitive for them to set a new date for the national finals now.

“Up until we ensure that all the girls are healed and raring to go, we won’t set a date for the national finals. I think it’ll be very insensitive of us if we set that date.

“The girls’ welfare is of paramount importance.”

Asked how she was doing, Mpofu said she was recovering well.

“I couldn’t allow myself to be sickly at the time. All that was in my head and on my mind were the girls and if they were fine. I’m only feeling some pain in recent days as the girls have been discharged.

“Others who were also in the bus and sustained minor injuries are Manicaland province licence holder Caroline Marufu who was hosting us, the Bulawayo licence holder Nobesuthu Masango and our PA Memory Phiri,” said Mpofu.