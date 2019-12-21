Cape Town – Germany manager Joachim Loew believes winger Leroy Sane “would be an attraction for the Bundesliga” if he were to swap Manchester City for Bayern Munich.

Sane was a surprise omission from Loew’s World Cup squad last year but re-established himself in the squad before being struck down by a serious knee injury in August. Bayern were heavily linked with the forward during the summer and he may well have moved to Munich had he not suffered a torn ACL in the Community Shield.

Sane’s recovery is ahead of schedule and he is closing in on a return to action, with him penciled in to be back by the end of next month or in February.

City are keen to keep hold of the former Schalke man and have offered him a new deal, but as yet the 23-year-old hasn’t put pen to paper and he is due to fall out of contract at the end of next season.

The Bavarians are expected to make a fresh move for Sane in the winter window, although the latest speculation suggests he is no longer keen to head to the Allianz Arena and is in no rush to decide his future. Loew may have left Sane out of his last World Cup squad but the Germany manager remains a huge fan of the Essen-born winger and he says the forward could star in the Bundesliga if he opts to move back to his homeland in the New Year. “He’s got many special skills and a completely unique style of play. He would be an attraction for the Bundesliga,” said Loew. – Sport24.