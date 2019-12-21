Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

EXCITING Chicken Inn left back, Xolani Ndlovu, scooped the Players’ player of the Year and joint Player of the Year at the club’s awards ceremony held at a local hotel on Thursday night.

The roving fullback, who is part of the Warriors Chan squad, bagged $10 000 for the club’s Players’ player of the year gong and will share $15 000 with joint player of the year Tichaona Chipunza.

An elated Ndlovu said: “I am very happy to have been recognised in this manner, this is a huge achievement for me, a first of this kind. Many thanks go to my coaches and teammates who always support me on the field of play. Hopefully, next year will be a better year for the team. I hope to improve from my performance this year and enhance my chances of going to play abroad.”

Ndlovu who is a product of Zim Leopards now Bantu Leopards was one of the surprise omissions on the 2019 Premier Soccer league stars’ calendar. He was one of the most consistent players for the GameCocks this season.

Endowed with an amazing left foot, the defender is believed to be on the radar of some ABSA premiership teams.

Chipunza just like Ndlovu was equally good as well, the defensive midfielder proved to be a vital cog in the Chicken Inn midfield.

Chicken Inn finished the 2019 season in second place behind champions FC Platinum in a season that many thought was for them to take. Their major problem, however, was inconsistency.

Goalkeeper Pride Zendera won the Most Disciplined Player award, taking home $3 000. The most improved player was Nyasha Gurende who walked away with $3 000.

Pacey striker Aubrey Chirinda received the most exciting player accolade which had a $3 000 prize tag. Veteran Clemence Matawu was awarded the chairman’s award worth $2 000.

For his beautiful long-range effort in a game against Hwange at Luveve Stadium, George Majika scooped the goal of the season accolade. With his 14 goals before making a move to the ABSA Premiership Clive Augusto walked away with the top goalscorer gong.

The awards were graced by officials from Chicken Inn’s parent company Simbisa, club sponsors Black Sharks Security, Zibuko Capital and Bonvie Medical Aid.

— @innocentskizoe