Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN boxers, backed by vociferous local fans are expected to dominate at the “Five Nations Boxing Friendly Championship” bill set for Victoria Falls tonight.

The show, hosted by Victoria Falls Boxing Academy, has drawn 50 pugilists from Botswana, Namibia, Malawi, Zambia and hosts Zimbabwe.

The tournament marks the start of a series of festivities lined up for the resort town during the festive season holidays.

Team Zimbabwe is made up of Harare’s Freeman Mabvongwe from Taffbulls Boxing Club, welterweight female boxer Prosperous Bhasikiti, a lightweight from Chiredzi, Gwanda’s Monica Mnkandla, featherweight fighter Ndabazinhle Phiri from Bulawayo’s Lobengula club, Kamoto Luckmore from the ZNA featherweight, Victoria Falls’ pair of Prince Urengwa a pinweight boxer and Personal Mpofu who fights in paperweight division.

Weigh in for the fight is on this morning at the competition venue, Kingdom Hotel.

Christie Brookstein said VIP tickets which were going for US$30 have been sold out.

“We are all set for the tournament and almost all the boxers are here ahead of the weigh in. Tickets are selling fast, already the VIP is sold out and we are really excited. People should come and enjoy some great displays,” said Brookstein.

For the remaining tickets, boxing fans and tourists wishing to watch the tournament will fork out US$15 for the front row seats, US$12 for the second row seats and the general ticket costs US$10. Advance tickets are being sold at Victoria Falls Liquorama.

Besides exhibiting their skills, boxers will use the tournament to earn points that will enable them to qualify for the African Olympic Qualifiers, to be held in Senegal and for the Youth Olympic qualifiers.

Brookstein, a member of the boxing tournament’s organising committee said they are ready to host a successful tournament that also promotes sports tourism.

“We’ve done everything possible to have a memorable tournament for the boxers and the sport lovers. I can safely say that we’re ready to host this competition.

“Weigh in is open to the public. It’s going to be an awesome night of boxing,” Brookstein said.

The Victoria Falls Academy is taking care of transport, accommodation and food for all the teams.

Celebrated Zimbabwean boxer Charles Manyuchi will be the guest of honour. – @ZililoR