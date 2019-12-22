Letter from America:with KENNETH MUFUKA

Being a loud-mouthed New York billionaire street fighter, US President Donald Trump is riding high.

According to Trump, all the bad people in Washington, who planned to lynch him from the White House, are being exposed for who they are. We will not hear the end of it soon.

The story goes like this.

You better not cry, Santa Claus is coming to town

You better watch out

Gonna find out who’s been naughty and who’s been nice

Santa Claus is coming to town

He knows when you are good and bad

It is almost three years now since the elites, working with Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) director Jim Comey, laid a plan to spy on the Trump campaign. If he won the election, they took an insurance policy that would guarantee that he was lynched.

Just one week before Christmas, all the well laid out plans are being revealed, in a drip- drip Chinese torture fashion. And guess who is enjoying it? It is Trump.

The first report comes from researchers at the pro-Trump conservative news house, Fox News. They have dug out a report by the Washington Post, January 20, 2017, the day Trump was inaugurated.

“The effort to impeach Trump is already underway. The liberal … groups are laying the groundwork for his eventual ejection from the White House.”

WOW!

Obviously, it really did not matter what he did or did not do, the traps were set.

In a second Christmas gift to Trump, Judge Rosemary Collier, who presides over a FISA Court (A spy court) off-loaded on the shenanigans of the FBI.

In their zealousness to spy on Trump, even after he was already president, the FBI brass ignored 17 serious errors and 51 minor errors in their submissions.

“The frequency with which representations made by FBI personnel turned out to be unsupported by information in their possession… calls into question whether information contained other FBI applications is reliable.”

WOW!

So, for the last three years, the FBI and former director Jim Comey was at the heart of the plot to lynch Trump.

That is heavy stuff!

As we go to press, December 22, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced two impeachment clauses against Trump. These were hurriedly cobbled up and are ridiculous.

One says the president abused his office, and the evidence given is here-say from a Jose Biden spy, Eric Caramella, who heard about a Trump telephone call on July 26 to Ukraine.

When asked why the hurry and whether she could not have waited for actual criminal acts to materialise, she made a Freudian slip.

“We have been working on this matter for two and a half years!”

WOW!

Since this is such a weak case and the Senate has a Republican majority, the case will surely fail. The Republican leaders in the Senate have already said that the case is a trumped up story (pun intended).

“Oh, no,” says Democrat Congressman Jamie Ruskin, “If we fail now and Trump is re-elected, we will renew the effort in the 44th Congress.”

The Democrat lynch mob had not reckoned with the possibility that Trump would release the transcript of his telephone call. Now they have dropped that line of argument.

He must be impeached! What for? “I don’t care, just find something. Don’t like that man”, says Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

Trump curses out Pelosi

But Trump’s sweetest Christmas gift is that all major polls say that the silent majority of Americans seem to admire Trump’s street fighting spirit. The elites have been getting away with a lot of secret back-stabbing.

Trump’s support has been steadily rising, from 33% three years ago to near 47%. Americans have a sense of fair play and they can see through Democratic Party shenanigans.

“Perhaps the most insulting of all your false display of solemnity, since the moment I won the election, the Democratic Party has been possessed by impeachment fever.”

To add insult to injury, Trump made mockery of Pelosi’s false teeth falling off.

WOW!

That is an under the belt blow.

The contempt is on both sides.

“Trump’s supporters are what I call a basket of deplorables” said Hillary Clinton. “They are racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, you name it.”

These, 63 million voters, must not be allowed to elect a president of their choice. They are too ignorant to be allowed such power. That is the gist of the struggle between Democrats and Trump’s supporters.

Merry Christmas everybody. Santa Claus knows when you are good and when you are nice. Be good for goodness’s sake.

Peace.