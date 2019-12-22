In the early hours of Saturday morning it was confirmed to ZALebs that American rapper Rick Ross would no longer be performing at the Durban leg of the Rick Ross Block Party concert series.

Durbanites can’t catch a break right now. A week after Music Is King was forcibly postponed due to adverse weather conditions, concertgoers were dealt with bad news on Saturday when multiple sources confirmed that Rick Ross would no longer be performing eThekwini.

As it currently stands, the Maybach Music boss is due to land in South Africa at 5 PM on Saturday and will be heading straight to East London for Sunday’s show.

The news came as a shock to many in the industry. As far as we at ZAlebs can understand, the show was called off by promoters after their funders pulled the plug on capital at the last minute.