Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

UP TO 500 runners are expected to take to the road this morning in the inaugural Tuskers Fun Run, which starts in Fourwinds and ends at Queens Sports Club.

Tuskers marketing consultant Agnes Mhuriyengwe said there was lots of excitement about the event with a decent number of athletes taking part.

“The registration went well. We had lots of people coming through and we are expecting a good crowd. We are looking at between 200 and 500 participants,” Mhuriyengwe said.

There are prizes for all categories as well as overall winners of the 8km run from Cresta Churchill Hotel in Fourwinds to Queens Sports Club.

A cookout will also take place at Queens Sports Club at the end of the race.

“We’ve got prizes for all categories, from the junior boys and girls, senior men and senior women, veterans, masters and grandmasters. Prizes will be for number one up to three. We also have the overall prize of number one, two and three, all sponsored by NetOne. We have another prize from Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel for second prize, which is dinner for two.”

The main sponsors of the Tuskers Fun Run are Agribank and NetOne.

A number of other activities such as volleyball, five a-side football, horse riding, photo shoots, Zumba with Ricco and water slides, among others, have been lined up. — @Mdawini_29