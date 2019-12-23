Sharon Buwerimwe, Court Reporter

A 52-YEAR-OLD woman from Bulawayo has been sentenced to six months in prison and fined $100 after she was found in possession of 438 grammes of dagga and 10 milligrams of codeine which are dangerous drugs.

Senzeni Ncube from Mabutweni suburb was searched by detectives following an anonymous tip off that she was selling drugs.

Ncube pleaded guilty to dagga possession and being found in possession of unregistered medicine before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushove.

On the first count, the magistrate sentenced Ncube to six months in prison and suspended three months on condition that she would not commit a similar offence within three years.

Ms Mushove further suspended the remaining three months on condition that Ncube performs 105 hours of community service at Western Commonage courts.

On the second count, which is being found in possession of unregistered medicine, the magistrate fined Ncube $100 or 30 days imprisonment.

Prosecuting, Mr Stewart Madzore told the court that on Sunday last week at around 10PM, detectives raided Ncube’s residence and searched her room where they discovered a plastic bag containing dagga which had a street value of $438 leading to her arrest.

Recently, a 32-year-old man from Bulawayo was sentenced to three months in prison for possessing 470 grammes of dagga with an estimated street value of [email protected]