Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH African songstress Nokwazi of the famed Amapiano track Vula Vala pulled a no show while Judgement Yard refused to perform at a poorly attended Battle of the Station Masters (BOSM) event held at Queens Sports Club on Saturday night in Bulawayo.

It was supposed to be a birthday celebration for renowned radio DJ Kudzi Marudza who turned 60 with Nokwazi and Judgement Yard the headline acts.

According to impeccable sources Nokwazi did not even board the plane to Bulawayo.

“On an honest note, Nokwazi did not come into the country and without her, it was anticipated that the show will be a flop,” said a source.

When Judgement Yard saw the small number of fans at the show, they refused to go on stage.

Big Scale Entertainment, the organisers of the event through their media liaison Langton Msonda could neither confirm or deny that Nokwazi did not come into country.

“It’s unfortunate that the show went this way but as promoters we feel all will be well in the future and we are planning on holding a show to make up for our audience that will be filled with a star-studded line-up,” said Msonda.

The show looked promising in the afternoon as many people especially families made their way to Queens Sports Club as it was free of charge to enter. Then event organisers decided to chase away people clearing the venue so that they could start charging for entry.

When the main event came, it was however a disappointment as people did not come in their numbers. Maybe the word of Nokwazi not being in the country reached the ears of many hence people did not come in their numbers.

A show attendee identified as Meloe who had paid 100 rand which was the cheapest ticket said: “Honestly, this isn’t fair as the promoters sold us a dummy and failed to live up to billing. Not only is it their fault but also the performers who were expected to perform are wrong in failing to go on stage.”

There were others in the VIP area who had paid 130 rand.

It was not all gloom, as performances from radio DJ's, birthday boy DJ Kudzi Marudza, Witness "The Chuman" Matema, Emity Smooth, Sakhelene Nxumalo from Khulumani FM and from the city's up and coming musicians kept the few revellers on their feet until around