Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs FC could pay dearly for their miraculous survival in the Castle Lager Premiership, with a number of clubs reportedly interested in some of their players.

Chiefs staged a masterclass in the second half of the season to turn around a horrific start to the year to escape relegation.

Impeccable sources told Chronicle Sport that goalkeeper David ‘Rambo’ Bizabani, striker Farau Matare and left-back Brendon Mpofu will be joining Bosso.

Defender Marlvin Mkolo, who can play on the right side or central defence, is also being linked with a possible move to Bosso.

Ngezi Platinum Stars are also reportedly interested in Mkolo.

“A number of players will be leaving the club after attracting interest from local teams. Rambo (Bizabani), who stole the show when Highlanders lost 1-0 to Chiefs, is going to Bosso alongside Mkolo, Brendon (Mpofu) and Matare, unless something happens, because there has also been contact from FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos,” said the source.

Dynamos have inquired about the availability of pintsized midfielder Arthur “Diego” Musiiwa, while FC Platinum are reportedly keen on Matare.

Young Warriors utility player Shadreck Nyahwa is said to have caught the eye of Triangle United coach Taurai Mangwiro.

“Remember last season Chiefs lost a number of key players and as much as they are keen on retaining the squad, they might lose some of the players to better paying teams. If good deals are presented, they’ll definitely trade as they don’t want to lose players for free,” the source added.

Last season Chiefs lost Perfect Chikwende to FC Platinum and the player scored the 2019 championship deciding goal against Caps United on the last day of the season when the platinum miners won the encounter 1-0.

They also lost central defenders Polite Moyo and Andrew Tandi, who joined Ngezi Platinum Stars and Black Rhinos.

Moyo became a vital cog at his new paymasters, while Tandi made cameo appearances for the army side.

Former skipper Gracious Mleya joined air force side Chapungu at the beginning of the 2019 season.

Javas Sibanda, the Chiefs spokesperson, could neither confirm nor deny that the Twitter Kings are battling to keep their star players.

“We haven’t had any conversations with anyone. Obviously when we play well like we did in the second half, it is only common that our players would attract interest from somewhere. As Chiefs, we don’t stand on players’ ways should an offer that is good for the player and club comes,” said Sibanda. — @Zililo R