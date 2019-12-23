Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

BOTSWANA boxers dominated the Five Nations Boxing Friendly Championship held here on Saturday night after winning eight bouts compared to Zimbabwe’s seven.

Zambia notched four wins, while Malawi lost all its bouts.

Namibia failed to travel to the tournament co-organised by the Victoria Falls Boxing Academy and the Zimbabwe Boxing Federation (ZBF) and staged at Kingdom Hotel’s Great Enclosure.

The juniors’ category was an all-Zimbabwe affair, as the two bouts featured local youngsters.

Victoria Falls’ pair of Prince Urengwa (pinweight) and Personal Mpofu (paperweight) had mixed fortunes after 11-year-old Urengwa lost to Bulawayo’s Joel Mangoma aged 15, while Mpofu beat Thabile Moyo to also win a trophy in the juniors’ category.

Zimbabwe female boxers Monica Mnkandla (lightweight) from Gwanda and Prosperous Bhasikiti (welterweight) lost their fights on points.

Mnkandla lost by points to Botswana champion Keamogetse Kenosi in the women’s lightweight division, while Bhasikiti fell to Aratwa Kesemang also from Botswana.

The other match was between Zambia and Botswana. Kenosi won the overall trophy for being the best female boxer.

It was a night to remember for about 300 boxing lovers who watched the bouts.

The Botswana team fielded champions and lost only one bout to Zimbabwe after Trade Nkubozabo won with a split decision over Kabelo Molatlhegi in the flyweight category.

Other Zimbabwe pugilists Angeto Mabeza (middleweight), Anele Bafana (light heavyweight), Brendon Dennis (lightweight), Ndabezinhle Phiri (flyweight) and Zibusiso Nyoni (featherweight) won their matches against Zambian and Malawian opponents.

Zambia’s Patrich Chinyemba, who beat Botswana’s Rajab Mahommed in the flyweight category, was adjudged the best boxer.

Besides giving boxers an opportunity to exhibit their skills, the tournament provided a platform to earn points to qualify for the African Olympic Qualifiers in Senegal and for the Youth Olympic qualifiers.

World Boxing Federation middleweight champion Charles Manyuchi, whom organisers brought as a guest to inspire the young boxers, said Zimbabwe has adequate boxing talent to dominate the world if given the necessary financial support by the corporate world.

“We have talent and quality boxers, but there is no financial support. We can give Zimbabwe four out of 10 on a scale because of lack of support. I used to admire others, but I now inspire others. I never fought in the Zone 5 region, but I am up there. This was a great opportunity for our youngsters to showcase their talent,” said Manyuchi.

He also commended organisers for coming up with a well-polished tournament.

Matabeleland North Sport and Recreation Commission coordinator Newman Masuku said boxing needs partnerships to develop.

Victoria Falls Boxing Academy and local organising committee chair Danielle Connolly commended the Victoria Falls community for supporting boxing. — @ncubeleon