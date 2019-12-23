Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Skyz Metro FM Music Awards were held at the Large City Hall in Bulawayo on Friday night, clashing with Econet Wireless’ Thank You concert.

The mobile communication giant’s concert was held at the Large City Hall car park at the same time the awards were happening in the hall.

Without naming Econet, Skyz Metro FM boss Qhubani Moyo was unhappy that some deep-pocketed “people” had “disrupted” their function.

A day before the show, Skyz Metro FM general manager Godwin Phiri and an Econet representative from Harare identified as Judy told Chronicle Showbiz that they had met and agreed on the hours to hold the events. It was agreed that the Thank You concert will run from 5PM to 7PM and break for the awards ceremony. After the awards ceremony, the Thank You concert will continue and serve as an after-party for the awards.

However, that was not the case as the Thank You concert did not take a break and went on till around 2AM. It featured Baba Harare, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Novuyo Seagirl, Clement Magwaza, Cal_Vin, DJ Prince, Super Geeks and DJ Skaiva.

Before announcing the Song of the Year accolade, which was bagged by Ngoma iNgoma’s Amalobolo, Moyo said:

“We had planned this before and way back but then came some people on the same day with deeper pockets than us, a louder public address system (PA system) than ours.

“They disrespect our ubuntu, disrupting our performances and not respecting our homegrown talent.”

He thanked people in the auditorium for coming to the awards. Moyo said as a company they were planning to set up a television station based in Bulawayo. Newcomer Lee McHoney walked away with two gongs for the Best Female Artiste award and the Best Metro Urban Soul song.

The list of the winners;

Best Hip Hop Song : ‘Vibe is Correct’ – Asaph

Best Male Artist of the Year: Msizkay

Best Metro Urban Song : ‘My Qualifier’ – Lee Mchoney

Best Afro Soul: ‘Ndiceli Kiss’ – Berita

Best Tshibilika: ‘Sibande’ – Madlela Sikhokhobo

Best Gospel : ‘Pane Nyasha’ – Mai Mwamuka

Best Urban Fire: ‘Dololo’ – Bovas

Best Maskandi: ‘Intombi yabelungu’ – Myeni Wami

Best House/Gqom: ‘Uzongikhumbula’ – Percy ft. Mzoe7

Best Break Out Star : Snowy

Best Imbube: ‘Inkubalo’ – Ukukhanya Kwezwe

Best Female Artist: Lee McHoney

Song of the Year : ‘Malobolo’ – ‘Ngoma iNgoma’

Best Journalist : Sharon Sibindi – Newsday