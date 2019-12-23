Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

IMPANDE Football League will play host to the third edition of the Impande Home Coming Trophy set for Mhlotshana Business Centre tomorrow.

This year’s edition will see four teams, Mhlotshana, Phakama, Baghdad and Kwite taking part.

Coordinator of Impande Football League Kudzani Dojiwe Ndlovu said: “The idea behind the tournament is to bring people together through sport and also to give a platform to younger players in the area to showcase their skills.

“The tournament will be played in a knockout format and has two semi-finals and a final.”

Injiva Select, which comprises players from Empandeni based in South Africa and Bulawayo’s Zwakala Zulu, will act as curtain raisers to the final match of the day.

The tournament is sponsored to the tune of R10 000.

Impande Homecoming trophy is an annual invitational tournament held in Emapndeni every year on December 24.

The first edition of the tournament was held in 2017 and continues to live up to its hype.

An annual general meeting will be held today ahead of the launch of the Impande Football League, which will cater for the less-resourced rural communities.

Its main agenda is to adopt a constitution and elect a league committee, which will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the league. – @innocentskizoe