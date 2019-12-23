Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

AUSTRALIA Stock Exchange-listed Invictus Energy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tatanga Energy to explore business viability of gas supply to a 500MW power plant from its Cabora Bassa oil and gas project being developed in Muzarabani.

Tatanga Energy is a local Independent Power Producer that is developing two solar Photovoltaic (PV) projects in Zimbabwe. Its flagship project is a 400MW solar PV park that is being developed with Masawara Limited and Sable Chemicals. Invictus Energy, which has confirmed the potential of oil extraction in Muzarabani, Cabora Bassa Basin, said the gas will be sold to the national grid and captive clients.

The gas will be sold to the national grid and other large consumers of energy in the region. The proposed Gas to Power plant will be built in two phases with the first phase estimated at ±150MW and the second phase consisting of an additional ±350MW. The optimal location of the plant will be determined by factors including proposed pipeline routings and access to transmission infrastructure including the Southern Africa Power Pool (SAPP).

Preliminary studies have identified a number of suitable locations that provide the ability to supply electricity to the local grid as well as export customers through [email protected]