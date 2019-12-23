PUBLIC Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister, Professor Paul Mavima, on Friday announced the appointment of Arthur Manase as acting general manager for the state- controlled pension fund, the National Social Security Authority (NSSA).

Manase, who is an experienced legal practitioner, is a member of the current NSSA board, which recommended his appointment.

He takes over from David Makwara who had been acting GM since last year, and is reverting to his role as NSSA director for investments.

“Mr Manase will act in this role until the board completes all processes that it has so far initiated and which will culminate in the recruitment of a substantive general manager,” Prof Mavima said.

Manase currently serves on the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) board as well as the Estate Agents Council. NSSA has not had a substantive general manager since April 2018 when Elizabeth Chitiga was dismissed on allegations of maladministration and abuse of public funds. — New Ziana