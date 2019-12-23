Bongani Ndlovu and Mkhululi Ncube

A free Maskandi music festival for the Kezi-Maphisa community is on on Thursday.

Dubbed Sigiya Ngokwakithi Music Festival, the afternoon show will be held at Metro Square in Maphisa Centre with over 20 Maskandi musicians from around Maphisa performing.

Some of the groups to perform include Amabhukudwana, Insukamini, Umqondisi, Mehlokazulu, Nicky Iqhawekazi, Abafana Bakamacala, Makhwaphenyoka, Thandi, Amasokendawo and Inkunzemnyama.

Festival organiser and Maphisa businessman Denny Ncube said Maskandi music plays a big role in the conservation of culture.

“The reason we are holding the music festival during the day is to encourage the whole family to participate. Music is not all about dance and beat but the message as well,” said Ncube.

He said they were encouraged that appreciation of Maskandi music was growing.

“We are glad that this type of music is growing as shown by the huge number of artistes who are taking it unlike in the past when everyone was running to Rhumba music. Rhumba music is the most dominant in Matabeleland but we want to promote Maskandi, as a vehicle to remind the people of our tradition,” said Ncube.

“For the musicians the festival which will be an annual event will help them to market themselves to the people so that they can earn a living through art.”

One of the performing artistes, Comfort “Imbongi Yohlanga” Ndlovu said they were raring to go.

“We want to show the public that this music genre has grown in leaps and bounds in our region. It’s a free show because we want people to use the money, they would have paid for entrance to buy CDs from artistes they will fall in love with during their performance,” said Ndlovu.

Maskandi music which was popularised by mostly Zulu speaking musicians from South Africa is one of the fastest growing genres in Matabeleland region.

