Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

ORGANISERS of the Mapopoma Festival have once again changed the event’s venue, this time from the Vic Falls Sports Club to Chinotimba Stadium.

Event organiser, Patrick “DJ Spevar” Musonza said the decision was arrived at in an effort to bring the event closer to the ‘people’ as they expect close to 15 000 revellers to attend. The three-day festival will begin on Sunday.

“In the true sense of bringing Mapopoma Festival to the people, we have decided to move the festival to the heart of Victoria Falls which is Chinotimba Stadium,” said DJ Spevar.

Before this move, organisers had earlier this year announced that the event which was last year held at Zambezi House, would be held at the Vic Falls sports club as it was closer to the CBD.

This latest change, DJ Spevar said will enhance township tourism as visitors will make their way to Chinotimba where they will experience the township life.

On the performers, DJ Spevar said they are still finalising the lineup which already has the likes of Distruction Boys, Big Nuz and recently announced ExQ. They will be supported by Ras Pombi, Afrika’s Movement, The Rift Kazinz, Fortress D, MC Soshea and DJs Fatso, Professor, Links, Fafi, Nitefreak and Dollarbill.

Initially, Babes Wodumo had been included on the lineup but was removed after she allegedly ‘tweeted’ that she was fed up of Zimbabweans and Nigerians residing in South Africa. Zimbabweans would not have any of that and demanded that the Durbanite be removed from the Mapopoma Fest line-up.

Her boyfriend, Mampintsha though, will still be performing with Big Nuz at the event. – @ncubeleon