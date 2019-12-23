Mthabisi Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

UNITED Kingdom Diaspora funded charity foundation Mother of Nationz has embarked on a program to empower rural communities in the Matabeleland region.

Founded in 2015 by Ms Sithakazelo Moyo-Dube, the charity foundation operates within biblical principles as it spreads evangelism and self-help projects in rural homes.

Addressing the charity foundation beneficiaries at The Apostolic Church (TAC) in Nsubula area in Plumtree on Thursday, where they donated blankets and Christmas clothes to the elderly people, Ms Moyo-Dube said the foundation will always take care of underprivileged people in Matabeleland.

“We are here today to fulfil our mandate as Mother of Nationz which is taking care of our communities in Matabeleland region.

“This donation of blankets for the women and clothes for the men is just an early Christmas gift and we are planning on donating groceries but they will come at a later date,” said Ms Moyo-Dube.

She said the foundation has adopted 16 children drawn from around Plumtree, Filabusi and Bulawayo.

“Our adoption concept does not mean we take them into our homes which we are currently building but entails that they can stay at their homes but we will be taking care of their daily needs.

“We assist them in terms of education, encouraging them to draw closer to God among other projects,” she said.

Ms Moyo-Dube said the Mother of Nationz Foundation is planning to develop the region’s infrastructure by repairing damaged bridges, roads and also providing inputs for schools in the form of reading material and in hospitals in the form of medication.

She said the foundation was ready to play a part in improving low pass rates in Matabeleland.

She hailed Ms Ntandoyenkosi Dube, a teacher at Bhambazi Primary School in Plumtree for her groundwork and Pastor Polite Sibanda who is based in Manchester in London and is the charity foundation’s mentor.

“Programmes that we will be working on next year include assisting in infrastructure development, empowering women as mothers are the backbones of the family and this will be achieved by launching a ladies rescue program.

“For the girl child we will be releasing sanitary pads monthly as many are failing to acquire them in remote areas,” said Ms Moyo-Dube.

@mthabisi_mthire.