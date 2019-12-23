Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars head coach Rodwell Dhlakama is hunting for strikers to beef up his squad for the 2020 season.

Dhlakama, who was confirmed as substantive coach at the club’s awards ceremony last week, expressed his desire to acquire sharp shooting strikers after the team struggled for goals in the past season despite having the second best defence in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after champions FC Platinum.

Ngezi Platinum let in 23 goals and found the target just 28 times from the 34 matches played.

“Obviously we have to beef up the team. We had the best defence after FC Platinum; we conceded only 23 goals and they conceded 15, but we were one of the worst teams in terms of conversion. We had a lot of draws, which could have been easily converted into wins, so we are going to try and look for strikers who can do the job for the team,” Dhlakama said.

He said he is a son of the area, having been born in Mhondoro. For that reason, Dhlakama feels he has a duty to make his people happy.

“I am a son of this place because I was born in Mhondoro Ngezi. I feel compelled and duty bound to make sure that I make this community happy by ensuring we get the desired results.”

He is aiming higher and has promised to win the championship next season.

“The message is that I am always a winner as a coach. I’ve done this before; I have won trophies before and even when I was young with Mhondoro Ngezi High School. In 2020, we will not accept being bridesmaids because the only thing that can make the community happy is winning the championship for them,” Dhlakama said.

Jeremiah Gasiteni, the Ngezi Platinum executive chairman, praised Dhlakama for giving them optimism when they had given up.

Ngezi Platinum made a strong push towards the end of the season to finish fourth in the Castle Lager PSL and they were also runners-up in the Chibuku Super Cup.

“To be honest with you, after what had happened, we never dreamt that the team would end up in the top four. We had almost lost hope of the top four, but when the doctor came in, I am referring to Rodwell Dhlakama, he did the operation to the patient and that was very successful. Here we are; we managed to finish in the top four and we are very grateful for that.”

Ngezi Platinum captain Frank Makarati paid tribute to his teammates for the role they played in him getting the club’s Player of the Year award.

“I feel happy, but I just want to give thanks to my teammates because without them I wouldn’t have done this on my own. This was a team thing, a team effort, so I give credit to my teammates,” Makarati said.

Nicknamed “Tollgate” by the Madamburo supporters, Makarati is not satisfied with his achievements for this year since his target is to play in Europe, and England in particular.

“Every year I have my targets. I haven’t achieved my targets so far. It’s not like I was playing to be the player of the year, but I am playing for something else. My aim is to play overseas, I would prefer the English Premiership,” he said.

The former Border Strikers, How Mine and Manzini Wanderers defender played 30 out of Ngezi Platinum’s 34 league encounters this season. He appeared in all four of their fixtures in the Chibuku Super Cup.

Makarati took home a floating trophy and a cash prize of $20 000. The highest earner on the night was forward Donald “Spanner” Teguru, who collected a combined $28 000, which was made up of $14 000 for winning the Players’ Player of the Year and same amount for being the club’s Top Goal Scorer. — @Mdawini_29