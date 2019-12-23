Some popular Nigerian singers today started out young. The industry caught them early and they have grown, in every sense of the word, since then. Here, we give you a list of five.

2face

2baba, real name Innocent Ujah Idibia is considered one of Nigeria’s top music legends. He started his singing career in 1996 at 21 years old. He started music professionally in 2000 and joined The Plantashun Boiz and they released two albums before they disbanded in 2004. 2face went solo and has released eight albums since then till date. He is 44 years old now and recently just celebrated 20 years a king.

Tiwa Savage

Tiwatope Savage who goes by her real name on stage started music when she was 16 years in 1996, although she didn’t start music professional in Nigeria until 2010. She relocated to the UK with her parents when she was 11 years. She started her music career in London at 16 by singing backups for prominent singers like Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige, Andrea Bucelli, George Michel, Blu Chantell and Chaka Chan. She also made it to the final 24 in X factor before she was dropped. Tiwa Savage is 39 years old and has spent nine years in the Nigerian music industry.

Davido

His real name is David Adedeji Adeleke. He started his music career in 2010 at the age of 18. He is 27 years old and has released three albums so far and is considered to be a music superstar. Davido has spent nine years in the music industry.

Simi

Simi who is legally known as Simisola Gold is a 31 year old singer who started her music career in 2006. She has released three albums and one EP with Falz. Simi as she is popularly called has spent 13 years in the music industry and is still waxing strong.

Wizkid

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun popularly known as Wizkid is one of the prominent singers in Nigeria. He has since gone international. He is also internationally recognized and accepted. Wizkid who is also called Starboy started his music career in 2001 at the age of 11. But he became recognized in 2009 when he joined Empire Mates Entertainment owned by Banky W. He has spent 18 years in the music industry. He is 29 years old today and has released three solo albums so far.