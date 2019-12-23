Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) is emphasising rehabilitation of inmates through its life skills training programmes for prisoners as opposed to punishment, the Assistant Bulawayo Central District Administrator, Ms Chipo Kavu has said.

She was speaking during the graduation ceremony of 36 Bulawayo Prison inmates on Friday who had completed a one-week life skills training programme held in partnership with the Virtuous Women’s Institute.

The prisoners were trained on how to make pine gel, dish washing soap, washing powder, paraffin, shoe polish, and toilet dips.

They were also taught how to make bead bags, key holders, earrings and necklaces among other products.

A total of 20 ZPCS officers also underwent similar training.

Ms Kavu commended the ZPCS for partnering with the Virtuous Women’s Institute to impart life changing skills to the prisoners, saying it is in line with ZPCS Mission Statement that emphasises rehabilitation of inmates and not punishment.

She said the skills will promote the re-integration of the inmates into the society as they will be able to earn a decent life after prison.

“I am greatly humbled to grace this day where you are graduating after having undergone life changing skills. I am told you are now able to make pine gel, dish washer, bead bags, key holders, earrings, necklaces and many more products using the skills that you have acquired from the Virtuous Women Institute within a short space of time,” she said.

“Your graduation today augurs very well with the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) Mission. This shows that prisons are now correctional centres and not punitive centres as they used to be.”

Ms Kavu urged the graduates to utilise the new skills to change their lives.

Virtuous Women Institute Director, Mrs Pinky Ntaka said the training programme helped the inmates to capitalise on their talent and potential.

She acknowledged the commitment demonstrated by the inmates and their willingness to acquire the life skills during the course of the programme.

The prisoners had the privilege to showcase various products which they made to the delegates.

One of the graduates, Adonis Nyoni expressed pleasure after receiving his certificate during the graduation ceremony.

In an interview on the sidelines of the graduation ceremony, he said the programme made him believe that they are still considered members of the society.

“I am so excited to have undergone such a training programme which has equipped me with life skills without academic qualifications. This programme has empowered us as prisoners and will turn us into better members of the society who are able to fend for themselves and live a decent life after our imprisonment period. I want to continue capitalising on the skills I have acquired by making various products while in prison as they do not require a lot of capital,” he said.

