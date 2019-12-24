Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

NINETEEN-year-old online comedy sensation Ray Vines (real name Melusi Chiripowako) has been given a huge task of hosting this year’s Victoria Falls Carnival, a challenge he says he is up for.

Having risen to the top in just a year through his online comedy skits, the comedian/MC will rub shoulders with the likes of South Africa’s Aka, Shekkinah, DJ Maphorisa, Prince Kaybee, DJ Colastraw, Ngoma Ingoma and Djembe Monks among others.

Speaking from his base in Harare, Ray Vines said he was elated to be hosting one of Africa’s biggest parties.

“Honestly, I’m happy and at the same time nervous because this is now on a higher level. This is not just a local thing, but it’s an international event which means I need to be at my best if I’m to create a name for myself out there,” said Ray Vines.

The comedian of the Mukukuzvi fame said he is already spicing up some skits which he will entertain the thousands of audiences with. He said he is working on skits that cater for a diverse audience as the carnival attracts people from all over the world.

“With most of my skits being mainly in Shona, a new challenge has arisen as the audience at the carnival is diverse. Therefore, I’m already cooking something that will be well understood by everyone who’ll come.

“I’ll use the event as an opportunity to market the Zimbabwean brand beyond the country’s borders as I’m eyeing to penetrate the international market next year,” he said.

On juggling between comedy and his studies, the Midlands State University Computer Science student: “The pressure has been too much especially when it comes to examination time. In between preparing for a test, I sometimes find myself in a situation where a client needs a video done and I cannot turn away the opportunity as that’s what puts food on the table.”

The three-day carnival will begin on Sunday with a train party followed by a concert at the Victoria Falls Primary School on December 30. A New Year’s Unity concert will be staged at the same venue on New Year’s Eve.

One of the carnival organisers, Bongani Ngwenya said it is all systems go for the carnival which is now in its ninth edition.

“Everything is in order and we cannot wait for the big festival to roar into life as we’ll be bringing quality entertainment to the whole nation and the world at large.

“The event as in the past years, is set to bring the world closer and unite party lovers,” said Ngwenya.

He said tickets sales are moving well with the first train tickets already sold out.

“We have three trains for the train party and the first one has already been sold out and for the other activities, the response is overwhelming.” – @mthabisi_mthire