Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

A total of 503 932 travellers have used Beitbridge Border Post to access either Zimbabwe or South Africa this month.

It is also reported that 65 000 vehicles used Sadc’s busiest inland port of entry during the month as activity heightens even further.

According to border authorities an average of 4 000 light cars and 25 000 travellers are cleared at the border post daily.

The officials from both Zimbabwe and South Africa said though the movement of people was increasing daily especially in the evening, the situation was under control.

They said during off-peak periods they clear 2 000 light vehicles and 13 000 travellers daily.

The Assistant Regional Immigration Officer (ARIO) in charge of Beitbridge Mr Nqobile Ncube said they had harmonised the border efficiency operational programme with the South Africans.

He said the plan involved the separation of traffic into pedestrians, light vehicles, tourists, commercial and buses.

Mr Ncube said all off and leave days for border workers had been cancelled to enhance manpower adding that most departments had also received more manpower from less busy stations to ensure a speedy flow of traffic at the border.

The official said they had also deployed more security guards on the ground and immigration was working with other security agencies to deal with irregular migration.

He said it was important for people to travel with relevant and adequate documents to minimise unnecessary delays at the border post.

Mr Ncube said the movement of traffic was also spaced since the festive season started around December 5.

“We have harmonised operations between 3rd of December 2019 to 13 January 2020 and are rolling out a number of compliance measures to curb movement by undocumented persons across borders and the smuggling of minors.

He said all senior managers were available to attend to issues on the ground to ensure that everybody is at home in time for Christmas.

South Africa’s Deputy Home Affairs Minister Mr Njabulo Nzuza visited Beitbridge yesterday to assess operations and make corrective measures to create a free flow of both vehicles and human traffic.