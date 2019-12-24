Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Chicken Inn couple, Makhosana Mguni and Belinda Nyoni who had many people scramble to sponsor their wedding will finally be tying the knot on Thursday.

The nuptials will be held at the Grand Vista Events Centre, exactly a year after Makhosana went on bended knee proposing to Belinda for her hand in marriage. The picture of that gesture at Chicken Inn Drive Through in Bulawayo went viral with many people congratulating the two.

Initially, Makhosana was mocked for this gesture, but when Chicken Inn endorsed him and his partner, the whole country fell in love with the couple and they became overnight celebrities.

In April this year, the couple held their traditional wedding where Makhosana paid an undisclosed amount as bride price before setting December 26 as the date for their white wedding.

After months of preparations and being in the public sphere, on Boxing Day, invited guests will gather for the wedding ceremony and reception.

“This has been a hectic time organising the wedding, but with the help from our relatives, it has been less stressful. Makho and I are ready for the big day and I can’t wait to say I do,” said Belinda.

An excited Makhosana said: “My suit which was bought by Pride Tendy, a Zimbabwean based in Turkey is ready and I can’t wait for the wedding day.”

He said the wedding party has 14 people with his twin brother Makhosini being best man and Portia Dube, Belinda’s best friend will be the best girl.

Makhosana said there will be tight security at the wedding which is strictly by invitation with entertainment set to be provided by Khaya Arts. Bkay from Skyz Metro FM and Dr Nyasha Bkay will be the MCs.

Asked if those who pledged to assist them with their wedding came through, Makhosana said some did while others did not. Chicken Inn which made the couple their brand ambassadors, pledged to sponsor their honeymoon, something Makhosana said the fast food outlet was honouring.