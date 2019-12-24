Wayne Chiridza, Mthabisi Tshuma, Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Reporters

IT is that time of the year when people from across the world culturally and religiously celebrate Christmas Day, the birth of Jesus Christ.

In Zimbabwe, most observe the day by going to church, reuniting with family members and cooking special meals.

Most artists on the other hand, rarely get to enjoy much on this day as it is their time to make money through entertaining people who will generally be in a festive mood during this time. Some however said they will be spending quality time with family as they rarely ever do so because of hectic schedules.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with several artistes yesterday to find out how they will be spending their day.

Carl Joshua Ncube

The comedian who generally had a good year this year said he will be spending his day with family.

“I’ve decided not to work this festive season as I want to spend more time with my family. This is what Christmas is all about – creating wonderful memories with your family.”

Bolamba Culture Birds

For the dance group, Christmas will be business and no play as they will only rest on January 3.

Master Zhoe

Gwanda’s man of the moment Master Zhoe said he is planning on having a Christmas lunch with the elders of the community.

“Since I won’t be working, I’m planning on donating to the Old People’s Home in Gwanda and also hold a special lunch for them as they are the elders of the community.”

Madlela Skhobokhobo

Being newlywed, Madlela Skhobokhobo said he will hustle this December in order to get financial muscle for his honeymoon slated for early next year.

“On Christmas Day, I’ll be at work at a show in Nyabane in Plumtree. I’ve sacrificed quality time with my wife and children because I’m budgeting for a honeymoon.”

Plaxedes Wenyika

The musician who recently bounced back onto the music scene with the release of a love ballad said she has also decided to take a rest and at the same time, release a song on Christmas Day so that people have a song to listen to.

“This season is a time for family so I’ll be taking a rest from work to focus on my family as it’s a time to be merry and eat with others. However, I’ll be releasing a song which people can listen to during this festive season,” she said.

Lee McHoney

Said the musician: “On Christmas Day, I’ll probably travel to the rural areas in Gwanda to visit my grandmother. I miss her so much. I don’t have gigs lined up apart from the Bulawayo Shutdown on December 28 so I have a lot of free time.”

Novuyo Seagirl

The AEIOU hit-maker said “I’ll go to church in the morning and spend time with my son and family later on. I’m not going to go out in the evening as this is a day that we commemorate the death of the founder of my church – Guta Ramwari who died on December 25, 1960. It has become tradition ever since.”

Intombi Yabelungu

The Maskandi artiste from Plumtree who is based in South Africa said: “I’ll be in Zimbabwe with my people. I’ll also use this holiday to host some shows as part of giving back to the community.

“Christmas is always about sharing and having fun with family which is what most of the artistes will be doing this December.”

DJ Joe the OG

The Bulawayo club DJ said: “I’ll not really be working this December as I only have one show which is the Diaspora Invasion which will have different DJs from outside the country. So for Christmas, I’ll be spending most of my time with family.”

DJ Zwesta SA

“On Christmas, I’ll be recovering from my birthday celebrations that take place on Christmas Eve. Here in East London, Christmas Day is not vibrant as most people travel to the rural areas. This is because it’s a tradition that during Christmas Day, families gather.”

Sungura Masters

Sungura Masters founder Masotha Ndlovu said: “As a group, we have worked hard this year and achieved a lot of things as we are now based in Harare. For Christmas Day, we’re planning to relax with our families and maybe, have a combined Christmas dinner for the group and their family members.”