ASTON Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba put in a poor display as Dean Smith’s charges lost at Villa Park this weekend.

A number of Aston Villa fans took to Twitter to slate their side’s 3-1 Premier League defeat at Villa Park this weekend and Marvelous Nakamba found himself under some criticism.

The 25-year-old summer signing has put in a number of mixed performances in recent weeks. He flattered to deceive against Leicester, but was better in the loss to Sheffield United.

Against Southampton, Nakamba was introduced from the bench after just eight minutes due to John McGinn’s injury, but he was largely ineffective, before committing a crucial error for the Saints’ third goal.

Danny Ings had opened the scoring for Villa’s opponents on 21 minutes, tapping in from close range after Shane Long’s initial effort was saved by Tom Heaton, before Jack Stephens made it two just after the half hour mark.

In the second half, Nakamba’s heavy touch allowed Ings to smash home a third for Southampton, and even though Jack Grealish scored a great goal for Villa, it proved little more than a consolation for the hosts, who have replaced the Saints in the bottom three.

With Villa having now lost four games in a row, alarm bells are ringing loudly amongst the claret and blue faithful, and Nakamba was deemed one of the worst performers on the day by quite a few claret and blue fans.- Hitc.com