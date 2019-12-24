Wayne Chiridza/ Walter Mswazie/ Thupeyo Muleya, Chronicle Reporters

JUST hours before Christmas Day today central business districts in Matabeleland and Masvingo were packed with last minute shoppers preparing for the big day.

Supermarkets were a hive of activity yesterday, belying trending predictions that Christmas Day would be subdued this year.

Traffic jams were the order of the day in Bulawayo, partly following the closure of a portion of the city centre for a children theme park.

Milton Ndlovu, an injiva from South Africa who appeared to have started celebrations early breezily announced: “We are back in the country for the Christmas. We came with some groceries but you can never be too prepared as we are still shopping for vegetables and perishables.”

There were long queues at banks as some jostled to access cash.

In Tsholotsho and Plumtree, no holds barred celebrations had started yesterday.

Goods are priced mostly in rand although some businesses were taking EcoCash and swipe.

Injivas flooded the business centres with entourages of locals and beer was flowing freely.

At an OK outlet and Greens Supermarket in Bulawayo people were filling up trolleys with meat, beer and soft drinks. Illegal street liquor sellers ran out of stock in Bulawayo.

“This has been a good day for us, we have even run out of stock. Our liquor is selling with gin being the favourite for most people,” said an illegal alcohol seller who declined to be named.

Zimbabweans and travellers from various Sadc countries commended authorities at Beitbridge Border Post for embracing the border efficiency management system, which has resulted in the movement of cargo and human traffic relatively improving this festive season.

Operations at the country’s busiest port of entry started improving three years ago with border workers employing a number of strategies including the separation of traffic into light vehicles, pedestrians, buses and commercial. Cross border transport operators known as Omalayitsha said where people used to spend over three hours in queues to enter or leave the neighbouring country, the time has reduced to between 20 and 30 minutes.

They said some travellers, especially pedestrians were taking less than five minutes to be cleared using the recently introduced biometric clearance system.

“I have been using the border for 10 years and most of the time crossing to either country was very difficult because of delays in border processes during the festive season.

“It is pleasing to note that some of the processes have been synchronised especially for motorists and more customs and immigration services points have been opened on both the Zimbabwean and South African side of the border,” said Mr Onias Jani.

The border town of Musina in South Africa was until late yesterday a hive of activity with last minute shoppers mainly from Beitbridge and nearby towns.

Taxi drivers plying the Beitbridge (South Africa side) to Musina said they were having brisk business of day trippers though the movement was spaced. Further hiking spots on major roads leading to Harare and Bulawayo were full of life with many people trying to get transport to their respective homes for the festive season.

In Masvingo shoppers thronged most retail shops. The situation was the same at Mukuru.com where families collected remittances from their relatives from Diaspora.

Mukuru.com outlet next to N Richards Wholesale along Robert Mugabe Street had many people waiting to receive remittances.

Illegal money changers were ready to “pounce,” cashing in on clients in need of local currency.

A taxi driver operating from OK Supermarket, Mr Moses Matambo said going home was dependent on the availability of clients who wanted to hire his car.

"I think I will go home late. Many people want to be taken to leisure spots. There is January disease coming so days like today are the best to make money before I visit my parents in rural Masvingo," said Mr Matambo.