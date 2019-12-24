LISTED financial services group, First Mutual Holdings has opened a funeral division in line with its diversification strategy, spokesperson Farayi Mangwende has said.

Known as First Mutual Funeral Services (FMFS), FML’s first funeral parlour is located in Belgravia, Harare, opposite Parirenyatwa Hospital along Mazowe Street while more branches will be rolled out in other towns from next year. The parlour is open 24 hours.

FML, which offers diversified insurance products and has interest in property business, is entering the market, which is largely dominated by traditional service providers such as Nyaradzo Funeral Services. Nyaradzo commands about 70 percent of the market.

FMFS is offering services including body removal, mortuary storage, caskets and coffins, hearse, mourners’ transport, graves, burial equipment.

“First Mutual Holdings has added a new business…as it continues to remain relevant in line with its strategy, and offer full services in the life journey from the ‘cradle to the grave’,” Ms Mangwende said.

“First Mutual Funeral Services subscribes to excellence and strives to set the highest standards in provision of funeral services and facilities to all its customers.”

The current Funeral Cash Plan and FML policyholders will have an option to access the services based on their policy value at the time of claiming.

The e-FML Mobile Funeral Cash Plan is a product, which offers cash benefit upon death of an insured person.

In instances where the sum assured is lower than the value of services chosen, the policyholder can top up with cash.

If the sum assured is more than the value of services rendered, claimant will receive the balance in cash. A funeral policy, which guarantees provision of services in the event of death will be launched soon. — BH24.