AFTER staging a memorable Five Nations Boxing Friendly Championship in Victoria Falls on Saturday night, organisers are planning more competitions in the resort town to promote sports tourism.

Namibia’s failure to participate in the tournament didn’t take away glitz, as organisers were forced to turn away boxing lovers as the 260 tickets, which ranged from US$10 for the general seat to US$30 for the VIP, were sold out hours before the fight.

Boxers from Botswana, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe traded leather in the competition.

The interest showed through oversubscription for tickets has planted an idea of staging more international sports functions in the resort town.

Christie Brookstein, a member of the organising team, said they were thrilled by the support they got.

“Everyone is totally overjoyed that the tournament was a success. We had to turn away people after trying to squeeze in more seats.

“All the 260 tickets were sold out and the venue also accommodated 80 boxers and their teams. Next time we will need a bigger venue. Let me say it was great boxing; the atmosphere was phenomenal,” said Brookstein.

“After this successful event where the community showed great support because funding for this competition came from the community, we want to bring more sports tourism to Victoria Falls. We have no doubt that sports have great potential to uplift the communities and even tourism.”

Botswana boxers dominated the night, winning eight bouts compared to Zimbabwe’s seven. Zambia notched four wins, while Malawi boxers lost all their bouts. – @ZililoR