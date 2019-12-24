Thousands of music lovers from all walks of life on Saturday flocked to Lilongwe Golf Club to witness Gwamba’s “Mama said God First” album launch which lived up to it’s hype.

The launch, which was pegged at K500 before noon and K1000 thereafter, attracted great anticipation amongst music lovers.

As if that was not enough, fellow rapper Fredokiss bought and distributed 1000 tickets to his ghetto fans for free.

Co-hosted by Times TV presenter Black Jak and Rainbow TV’s , “Mama said God first” album launch was also beamed live on Rainbow TV whereby giving an opportunity to those who failed to make it to experience the fun.

Up and coming acts such as Focus 265 Management artists, Toria and Cookie Kay among others curtain raised the event before rapper, Charisma opened up for the main supporting acts.

Other main supporting acts included lyricists Classic and Achina Guttah, South Africa based musician Onesmus, Fredokiss and Kell Kay.

One of the highlights was Onesmus taking off his jacket and shoes and throwing to the crowd.

“It feels great to be home. I felt like blessing the fans. I wish Gwamba all the best,” Onesmus said in an interview after his performance.

Then Fredokiss followed with a series of hits including “Malamulo amu ghetto” which he performed an accapella version with Ras Dema.

On his set, Gwamba dished out hits from his 2016 “Jesus is my boss” as well as latest “Mama said God first” albums including “Mapiko” and “Mr Yesu” among others.

In his remarks, Gwamba described the show as a success.

“Just look at the crowd. This is a clear manifestation that God is working through my music. We want to touch and change as many lives as we can. I want everyone to remember to put God first,” he said.

He further revealed taking “Mama said God First” album launch to Blantyre on 29 February 2020.

However, missing on the list of performers was “Amaona Kuchedwa” hitmaker, Lawi.

Commenting on the issue, Gwamba said, “Lawi had family issues, he really wanted to come.”

Great Angels Choir closed the show with their angelic performance which touched the many thousands that attended and watched the launch on TV.