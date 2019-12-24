Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) has opened an office in Bulawayo while finalising how exhumations of Gukurahundi victims for decent burials would be conducted.

In an interview yesterday, NPRC Commissioner Leslie Ncube said tackling of Gukurahundi was a matter of priority in Matabeleland region for the commission as it works towards peace building across the country.

He said NPRC wants to be accessible to the public hence opening of an office in the province.

The Bulawayo office is housed at First Mutual Building at the corner of Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street and 9th Avenue.

“There is a lot that needs to be done in Matabeleland and it would be highly conflictual for someone from Bulawayo, from Matabeleland South or Matabeleland North to go to Harare to report a complaint to the commission. The commission has to come to the people and this is the thrust. And what we have done, at the present moment, we have an office in Harare and we have opened an office here in Bulawayo at the First Mutual Building on the 6th Floor,” he said.

“We feel strongly that members of the public should be well informed that the commission is here to serve them. We have actually come to Bulawayo primarily before we cascade to other provinces, because this office will be servicing the region. We encourage the public to come and utilise the office and get advice in terms of conflictual issues that they have. The office is ready to assist with trained personnel that we have.”

Comm Ncube said the NPRC is sensitive to challenges faced in the region and it recruited staffers who understand the challenges of people from Matabeleland region and some parts of Midlands province. “Though we are in the process of increasing staff, we have a complement of staff that has started receiving people in terms of their challenges and complaints. We have four employees at the present moment. We are also sensitive in terms of our employment policy to make sure that we employ people from the region. We employed people who understand the dynamics of the area and above all who are also conversant in terms of language(s),” he said.

Comm Ncube said the commission has scheduled to start public hearings next year where witnesses will give testimonies on how Gukurahundi affected them.

He said the truth telling process will pave way for exhumations that should have started before this year end.

Some of the Gukurahundi victims have raised concerns that the exhumation process has taken too long to be implemented and were worried that they could die before giving decent burials for their relatives. — @nqotshili