Rutendo Ngara, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have warned members of the public against buying alcohol from unlicensed vendors dotted in and around the city.

Speaking during a festive awareness campaign in the Central Business District (CBD) yesterday, Bulawayo Police Spokesperson Chief Inspector Simango said vendors smuggle alcohol into the country and sell it cheaper than licensed dealers.

“This alcohol is not safe for drinking. You can note that the plastic bottles will be sealed but at the bottom there are very tiny holes. They pick these bottles from bins and any other dumping places and they will use syringes to fill in the alcohol and we don’t know where they are taking it from,” said Chief Insp Simango.

She said most of the alcohol sold on the streets has a different taste from the original brand.