Pride Mahlangu, Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE-focused diversified mining group, Premier African Minerals, says its RHA Tungsten Project in Hwange district will have access to electricity by next month following delivery of energy equipment by Zesa.

In July this year the company announced that it was waiting for Zesa to connect its RHA Tungsten Mine to the national grid to enable production to get underway within four months.

In a latest update the group said the RHA Tungsten mine had received equipment from Zesa that would help the mine have access to electricity next month.

“Following the corporate update on 11 December, and further correspondence now received from Zesa, Premier is pleased to confirm that the following items have now been sourced by Zesa, a changeover panel and 1.5 MVA 33/0.4V transformer,” it said.

“We are further pleased to confirm that Zesa has provided RHA with a temporary solution and are in the process of coupling two transformer units rated 1MVA 33/11kv and 1.6MVA 11/0.4kv into one unit that can be used at RHA while we await delivery of the other transformer.”

It said in terms of the change-over panel, this can be operated manually at the site until the item has been delivered and installed.

“The overall effect of the above is that RHA will have access to electricity to power all facets of the operations from early January 2020,” read the statement.

On its website, Premier African Minerals chief executive officer Mr George Roach was quoted as saying: “I am very pleased that we managed to electrify RHA.

“When coupled with the plant optimisation, this will significantly reduce operating expenditure and generally further de-risk planned return to production. I look forward to providing further updates on the restart of operations at RHA.”

The multi-commodity mining and natural resource development company, recently applied for the Exclusive Prospecting Order at its Zulu operations in Insiza district.