Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

A SECURITY guard allegedly ganged up with four accomplices, who are still at large, and raided a flat in Bulawayo’s central business district before robbing a female occupant of US$18 600, three cellphones and laptop at gunpoint.

Zakhele Ndlovu (36) of Pumula South suburb appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Nomasiko Ndlovu facing charges of armed robbery and possession of stolen property.

He was remanded to January 7.

The accused person was part of gang of five robbers who were armed with a pistol, an axe and machetes when they pounced on the complainant.

They allegedly tied up her hands with a belt, gagged her using her bra and covered her face with a towel before robbing her of her money and other valuables.