Gospel musician, Mambo Dhuterere, Freeman, UK-based reggae/dancehall DJ Kivo Santana and DJ Alvino are expected to usher Kwekwe fans into Christmas through an event taking place at The Lit in Kwekwe tonight.

Dubbed the “Christmas Eve Family Fun Day”, the show which will be hosted by DJ Fydale and MC Shaddy the Mighty is expected to start at 2pm. More entertainment will be provided by Kilaman, Stallion Gangster and DJ Masterpiece.

HKD Boss, as Freeman is popularly known who performed in Bulawayo at Sjava’s concert this past Sunday promised a top drawer performance.

The Lit proprietor and show promoter, Tashinga Mugabe said all was in place for the show.