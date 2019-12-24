Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

VETERAN male athlete Trust Chidomaya ran the fastest time at yesterday’s inaugural 8KM Tuskers Fun Run from Fourwinds to Queens Sports Club.

A total of 184 runners took to the road yesterday, with the organisers, who had targeted 200 as the minimum number of athletes indicating that they were happy with the turnout for the maiden Tuskers Fun Run.

The 43-year-old Chidomaya from the Zimbabwe Republic Police as well as City Meats Athletics Clubs made light work of the short distance from Cresta Churchill Hotel to Queens Sports Club by crossing the finish line in 25 minutes seven seconds to win the men’s veterans and senior men categories. In the senior men, he was followed by Ngonidzashe Ncube of ZRP, who was 13 seconds behind, and Washington Chiminya, who took 27 minutes seven seconds. Faith Nyathi of City Meats won the junior as well as senior women’s categories in a time of 29 minutes 59 seconds.

Football assistant referee Saneliso Sibanda was the winner of the women’s veterans contest in a time of 40 minutes 34 seconds, two seconds ahead of Hellen Kufahakutizwe with Sinikiwe Mulandi third in 52 minutes 31 seconds. Highlanders football legend Sydney Zimunya also finished the race in an impressive time of 31 minutes 14 seconds. Fatima Hassin won the 50-59 years category in 37 minutes 43 seconds.

Nicholas Singo, the Tuskers general manager, who also took to the road, said he did not anticipate such a good number to take part in their first ever fun run. Some Tuskers players, who included the national team duo of Christopher Mpofu, Brian Chari, also took part in the fun run. – @Mdawini_29