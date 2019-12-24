Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

VICTORIA Falls- based rugby trainer Sean Zvitete is happy with the development of both contact and tag rugby in the resort town.

There are now plans to recruit as many schools as possible into this non-contact form of rugby.

Speaking after a successful Zambezi Rugby Sevens invitational tournament held at the weekend, Zvitete called on all stakeholders to help in the development of the game. “Our 2020 vision is to recruit more primary and secondary schools as well as universities or community clubs into the sport,” said Zvitete.

Four clubs, Zambia Livingstone Rhinos, Vic Falls Bulls, Hwange Diggers and FS Raiders from Harare, as well as Milton High and Allan Wilson High schools took part in the tournament. Milton High went on to win the tournament by beating Livingstone Rhinos in the final to lift the men’s crown, while FS Raiders saw off Livingstone Rhinos in the female category.

Victoria Falls’ Chamabondo Primary School were winners of the schools’ tag rugby category which also featured St Josephine Bakhita Primary and Vipers.

Zvitete said the aim is to have well established tag rugby in the district. “So far we managed to recruit primary schools into tag rugby so that we can groom them for contact rugby where as a province we have three clubs, Vic Falls Trojans Rugby, Vic Falls Red Bulls and Hwange Diggers,” Zvitete said.

Tag rugby is a non-contact version of rugby where players do not physically tackle each other. – @ncubeleon