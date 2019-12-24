ZIMBABWE is considering lifting the suspension of livestock imports from South Africa following progress made by the neighbouring country in dealing with a foot and mouth disease outbreak.

The Government had suspended the importation of live cattle, goats, sheep, pigs and livestock products from South Africa following a foot and mouth disease outbreak in the neighbouring country.

According to ZBCtv, Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement chief director Dr Josephat Nyika said this week that an assessment report from South Africa was likely to pave way for the lifting of the suspension.

“We are monitoring the situation and after that, we will produce a progress report which will enable us to make informed decisions,” he was quoted as saying.

Zimbabwe imports livestock from South Africa for breeding purposes, and meat products for consumption.

In January this year, the Government announced that it had with immediate effect suspended the importation of all live cloven-hoofed animals and their products from South Africa following an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in some parts of Limpopo province, affecting the non-vaccination disease-free zone.

This is not the first time that Zimbabwe has suspended livestock imports from South Africa over foot and mouth disease outbreak.

In 2011, Zimbabwe announced the banning of livestock products from South following the outbreak of foot and mouth disease in Kwazulu Natal Province. — ZBCtv/Business Chronicle