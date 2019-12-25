Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Volleyball Association (BVA) is gearing up for its extraordinary congress scheduled for January 11.

The congress will align the BVA constitution with the new Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) constitution.

BVA chairperson William Mazviro said the congress will be their first business in 2020.

“We want to revive the sport of volleyball and we have to start by amending the BVA constitution to align it with the new ZVA constitution. We will also seek to map the way forward for our leagues,” said Mazviro.

Mazviro was re-elected chairperson of the BVA for a four-year term at the annual general meeting a fortnight ago.

He will be deputised by Tawanda Makombe and Ntombizodwa Maseko.

Munyaradzi Chigudu is the new secretary-general, with Philani Khumalo taking up the treasurer’s post. Nomusa Moyo, Tariro Ushe and Alex Mukoka will serve as committee members.

BVA will also honour players and officials that excelled in 2019 at a banquet to be held in January.

Volleyball has endured a lot of financial misfortunes, but Mazviro and his team are eager to create a renewed spark of interest in the game by luring the corporate world. – @innocentskizoe