Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FC Platinum are set to fly out of Harare this afternoon for Cairo, Egypt, for the Group B Africa Champions League clash against Al Ahly.

The match is set for Al Salam Stadium on Friday night.

FC Platinum face the Egyptians against the backdrop of two losses in the mini-league group against Sudanese side Al Hilal (2-1) in Khartoum and a 0-3 home drubbing by Tunisian outfit Étoile du Sahel at Barbourfields Stadium.

Pure Platinum Play are still confident of a knockout stage appearance and have been busy on the market in search of players.

They are also set to unveil Dutchman Hendrik Pieter de Jongh as head coach in January.

De Jongh’s four-month contract with Highlanders runs out at the end of this month.

FC Platinum are also believed to have agreed terms with Soccer Star of the Year first runner-up Ralph Kawondera of Triangle United, Manica Diamonds’ duo of Last Jesi and Stanley Ngala, while talks are underway with the handlers of Dynamos frontman Evans Katema.

While they had a nightmarish debut appearance in the group stage in the last edition of the competition, the Zvishavane-based side were smiling to the bank, as reaching the mini-league phase guarantees teams of a US$550 000. That amount is already guaranteed again for the Midlanders.

If they manage to get to the quarterfinal stage, they will be assured of US$650 000, while a semifinal appearance comes with a cool US$850 000. Losing finalists get US$1.25 million and winners will pocket US$2.5 million.