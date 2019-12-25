Michell Zvanyanya, Features Reporter

A prominent businessman in the border town of Plumtree, Mr Michael Sibanda stands to be one of those few notable go-getters that have vigorously re-invented in their goals using their undoubted entrepreneurial skills.

Operating under the trade name Golden Harmony, Mr Sibanda has more than 10 supermarkets that have been serving Plumtree town and its surrounding rural areas for more than 15 years.

The brand name Golden Harmony continues to rise to fame and fortune as he recently opened another outstanding supermarket at Khame Village in Bulilima District.

The new retail outlet now contains a full grocery section that offers a wide range of products, a toiletry section, a first-class kitchenware section and an array of bakery treats.

Other than the available products, the supermarket offers a spacious environment for customers’ convenience in Khame village when shopping.

Golden Harmony Chief Director, Mr Sibanda said the achievement does not only seek to expand the brand name “Golden Harmony” but its primary agenda is to bring modernisation and development in Khame Village through provision of modern products similarly accessed by people in urban areas.

He said the supermarket provides services similar to those accessed by other people in Plumtree town and other urban areas.

“For years people of Khame Village have been going to Plumtree town to buy basic commodities which were not easily available in their area and they experienced high transport costs. Travelling to Plumtree is very expensive and some could not even afford going there. Seeing the plight that the people were in, I thought of helping by building a supermarket similar to the one in Plumtree that provides quality groceries, toiletries, kitchen ware and other products. I am aware that this new shop has brought relief to the villagers who were being ripped off of their money to get to Plumtree,” he said.

“I saw it fit to build such a beautiful supermarket that has a modern structure in this rural area because I want the people to be able to learn new, modern things. This is the first huge step in ensuring that the area has similar standards found in Plumtree town.”

The opening of the supermarket did not only promote access to basic commodities for the people of Khame Village but has also created employment opportunities for them.

The new Golden Harmony supermarket has a staff complement of more than 20 employees, a development that has paved way to empowerment in the area.

In operating his businesses as Golden Harmony, Mr Sibanda has a strategic relationship with other stakeholders.

“I recognise and render due respect to all the stakeholders I usually work with who include but are not limited to the customers, suppliers and employees. In making the supermarket that was built within eight weeks a success, I partnered with stakeholders such as the ZB Bank, Portland Cement, Fortwell Wholesalers, United Refineries and Kango. These stakeholders provide me with enough resources to boost my businesses and also provide expert advice on how I can best operate my businesses,” said Mr Sibanda.

He said as part of his business’ social responsibility investment he launched a programme under which he hosts Christmas parties for the elderly aged 60 years and above for the past ten years as a way of showing appreciation for community support.

Every year he joins hands with about 16 Bulawayo companies and a local partner to mobilise the groceries and funding for the event.

“It is an initiative I took with my wife to remember the less fortunate members of the society especially children and the elderly. I started off by donating to schools and with time when other companies joined in that was when I decided to do it for the elderly in the community. This is part of our corporate social responsibility programmes as Golden Harmony,” said Mr Sibanda.

Plumtree Town Council Secretary, Mr Davies Luthe said the annual Christmas parties for the elderly are a strategy adopted by Mr Sibanda to give back to the community as a businessman.

“We encourage business people to plough back to the communities they are operating in. Golden Harmony is one of the examples of business people who plough back to the community. He usually does Christmas parties for elderly aged above 60 years. He gives grocery hampers to the elderly as Christmas gifts. That is great investment to the community,” he [email protected]