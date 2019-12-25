Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

YOUTH, Arts, Sport and Recreation Deputy Minister Tino Machakaire says sport should be played all year round in schools to allow athletes to efficiently develop.

Machakaire, who was the guest of honour at the Wedza Zunde football finals at Wedza country club on Sunday, reckons there is vast talent in the country which is unfortunately affected in its early development.

Schools’ sports is run on a termly basis denying athletes a chance for continuous development.

And the firebrand Wedza South legislator says there was need for his ministry to engage the Ministry of Primary and Secondary on the issue.

“One of the widest gaps we have in sport in Zimbabwe is our failure to play sport in schools throughout the year,” said Machakaire.

“We should thrive as a country to develop sport right from the grassroots. Imagine a 10-year old sprint star only afforded time to engage in proper training from January to March and they are made redundant for the rest of the year.

“They will obviously miss a lot in terms of development and as a result the athlete’s development becomes largely stunted. This could be the root cause of our failure to do well internationally. That has to be addressed but it’s a process and it has to be done gradually. We will engage the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and hopefully we will come up with the best possible strategy to address the gap.

‘‘Athletes are nurtured in their early development stages and the moulding has to be continuous.

“The secret behind sports failure and success hinges on continuity in terms of both training and structures.

‘‘Sport development is scientific and meticulous steps need to be taken if we are to be competitive internationally.”