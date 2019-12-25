Walter Mswazie in Masvingo

MASVINGO Province has received $24 million out of the $31 million allocated to steer community development under the devolution programme.

In an interview at his Benjamin Burombo offices here on Friday Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Ezra Chadzamira, urged all stakeholders to play their part in support of devolution programs. He said despite the inflationary pressures in the economy the province was rolling out several projects under devolution across its districts.

“In total local authorities that also include urban councils have received at least $24 million in 2019 against an allocation of $31 million,” said Minister Chadzamira.

“The money received by the districts saw the construction of clinics, schools, dip tanks and other infrastructural structures. Most of the projects have been done and for a start I think we are in the right direction as this is a new approach to development.

“I think we are more than 60 percent as a province with most of the districts having utilised their allocation.”

The minister said the devolution focus has opened a new page in terms of development and hailed local authorities for actively participating.

“We are happy that our local authorities are in support of Government initiatives. We have seen a lot of work done with a bias towards development and in 10 years-time, our province will be having an improved picture. We have a plethora of business opportunities around the districts and if utilised, we will be self-sufficient,” he said.

Going forward, Minister Chadzamira said Masvingo province was looking for more economic activities and emphasised on the importance of working hard.

“We should all put our shoulders on the wheel for the province to prosper in 2020 as well achieving a US$8 billion economy by 2030. We have vast tracts of land on which our agriculture can thrive. We are also home to the largest water body in the country, Tugwi-Mukosi Dam in Chivi and through this water, we can turn the province into a green belt,” he said.

Treasury this year allocated $310 million towards devolution with all 10 provinces getting their [email protected]