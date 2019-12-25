Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

THE National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ) has said it has enough blood stocks to meet demand this festive season.

Earlier this year, the NBSZ increased its collection target to about 100 000 units of blood by the end of the year to be able to meet the demand, following the advent of the free blood initiative for all the health institutions in July last year which increased demand for blood.

In a statement NBSZ Public Affairs Manager, Mrs Esther Massundah said the organisation went on annual shutdown for business on Friday last week and is set to resume operations on January 6 next year.

“Members of the public be rest assured that NBSZ has enough blood and blood products for the festive season. We also want to advise the public, blood donors and all health institutions of the NBSZ’s annual shut down for business on December 20, 2019 and will resume full operations on January 6, 2020. Technical services through our Laboratories Compacts and Dispatch sections will be available 24 hours at all our Branches throughout the annual shutdown period in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Masvingo and Mutare respectively,” she said.

“Static clinic operations will be open as follows: Harare Joina City Clinic; December 30 to December 31, Bulawayo Central Business District (CBD) Clinic; December 27 to December 30, Gweru Static Clinic; December 21 to January 3 next year and Mutare Static Clinic on 21 December.”

Demand for blood is traditionally at its highest during this time of the year when road traffic accidents tend to increase.

Mrs Massundah said all planned blood drives set to take place during the annual shut down period will take place on the scheduled dates throughout the country.

“The festive season campaign continues until January 31, 2020. Updates on the campaigns will be provided through the different media and NBSZ media platforms,” she said. [email protected]