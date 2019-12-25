Kudakwashe Mugari, Harare Bureau

The Government has said that there is no going back on the 2018 election outcome, hence there cannot be a special dispensation – beyond the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) – to accommodate any political players.

This was said by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Dr Sibusiso Moyo, in a statement yesterday.

He said Sadc Executive Secretary, Dr Stergomena Tax’s recent comments in support of inclusive dialogue was on point and should be welcomed by all progressive Zimbabweans.

“Dr Tax is completely on target in her appeal to all political leaders to come together in support of this ongoing national dialogue, aimed at healing the toxic polarisation which continues to divide our nation and providing a viable platform for all to be heard and for all to contribute towards lasting solutions to the many challenges which confront our young nation,’’ he said.

“There can be no going back on the 2018 election outcome. There can be no special dispensation – beyond Polad – to accommodate any political players,’’ Dr Moyo said.

“Dr Tax was merely appealing to all such political players – MDC A included – to put the national interest first and to join the process.

‘’The Government of Zimbabwe fully subscribes to that appeal,’’ he said.

Recently the MDC- Alliance leadership took to social media to blast Dr Tax over her comments and interpreted it as her implied criticism of the MDC-A’s continued refusal to join Polad.

“It is unfortunate, but not surprising, that various MDC spokespersons have turned their sights and censure upon Sadc Executive Secretary, Dr Stergomena Tax, for her recent comments in support of inclusive dialogue between and amongst all national leaders in Zimbabwe,’’ Dr Moyo said.

He hailed the recent visit by former South African President Thabo Mbeki and said it resonates well with President Mnangagwa and Sadc’s call for an inclusive process of national dialogue.

“That is what is needed. That is what His Excellency (President Mnangagwa) has repeatedly called for. That is what the region would hope to see.

“Since Dr Tax made her perfectly reasonable comments, MDC A spokespersons have taken their public utterances and, it seems, their misconceptions surrounding President Mbeki’s efforts, to an altogether different level — perhaps intentionally seeking to undermine his well-intentioned efforts while also further exposing the opportunism which often characterises the MDC A and elements of its leadership,’’ he added.

Dr Moyo said the Government and Sadc will not be deterred by the unbecoming behaviour exhibited by the MDC-A by refusing to dialogue with other political parties that has derailed the Polad from achieving inclusivity.

‘’Neither Government nor our Sadc friends will be deterred by such immature antics. It is the stubbornness of the MDC A leadership — fixated, perhaps, on its 2018 electoral and judicial defeats, delivered in rapid succession — which has thus far prevented the Polad process from attaining the desired inclusivity. Their posturing is neither helpful, nor is it unsustainable.’’

Polad is a culmination of an engagement process that was initiated by President Mnangagwa when he invited for dialogue leaders of the 23 parties that took part in last year’s elections.

The process is meant to foster unity and enhance nation building and the parties held their inaugural meeting in February.

The dialogue is part of wider efforts to cement national healing and nation-building. This week President Mnangagwa had a successful meeting with leaders of political parties participating in the Polad on National Unity Day in Kwekwe .